Ring Video Doorbell 2 shows smart home tech is finally maturing

Are you still persisting with the same basic doorbell you’ve had for the last 20 years? That’s fine. Sure, it’ll do the job. That’s if you don’t care about seeing who’s ringing the bell, or care about your deliveries being left out in the rain when you’re not home.

However, smart home pioneer Ring hopes you’ll consider a more modern approach that’ll negate the trusty old bell’s flaws, with its new Ring Video Doorbell 2.

The $199 (around £150) device now incorporates a 1080p video camera, which offers a live feed back to iOS, Android, Mac or PC.

Related: Ring Video Doorbell review

Like its predecessors, the Ring 2 offers instant notifications, allowing you to speak to the person ringing the bell in real time, with two-way audio communications.

It also brings the advantage of adjustable motion sensors, so you can monitor your home when you’re not around. Essentially, it doubles up as a security camera with a 160-degree field of view on your front door.

Where the Ring 2 differs from its predecessor is a higher resolution camera (up from 720p) and a quick release rechargeable battery, which means you won’t have to remove the doorbell every time you want to recharge.

As well as the live view, there are also recording plans that allow you to capture footage.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 will replace the original, and sit beneath the $249 Pro HD edition, which is powered by an existing doorbell unit, rather than a rechargeable battery.

The Ring 2’s advantage is that it can work with any home, which gives it an advantage over the Pro edition.

Which piece of smart home tech do you value most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.