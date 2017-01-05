Rime – Everything we know

Rime turned a lot of heads when it was first revealed at Gamescom 2013, echoing the likes of Journey and ICO with its lush visuals and scenic fantasy setting. Almost four years later and it still hasn’t seen the light of the day, leading many to fear the game’s cancellation.

Fear not! Rime was recently re-revealed to be coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2017.

What is Rime?

Rime is an open-world puzzle adventure set on a isle of gorgeous watercolour environments. Playing as a young boy, you must escape this island and rid yourself of a mysterious curse by solving puzzles and navigating the colossal tower that awaits in the distance. Whatever lies in wait, we’re very excited to discover the secrets Rime has in store.

Rime story – What’s it about?

Just like ICO and Shadow of the Colossus, Rime will tell a fully unspoken narrative. The boy lacks a voice, and his initial plight and subsequent actions will form our investment as he moves forward. Beyond this, details of the plot seem purposely cryptic. The reveal trailer shows our protagonist chasing a hooded figure across the island, who may have something to do with his predicament.

Rime release date – When is it coming out?

After several delays and months of silence, we finally have a release date for Rime.

Tequila Works has confirmed that it will launch in May 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Rime Gameplay – How does it play?

As we mentioned before, Rime puts you in the shoes of a young boy, having washed up on the shore of vast island. He’s also stuck with a curse, and it’s your job to do some exploring and try your best to rid of it. Rime is fully open-world, giving the player free reign to explore in search of new locations and potential puzzles.

The core of Rime appears to lie in its exploration and puzzle solving, with the latter involving plenty of The Last Guardian-esque platforming and object pushing. You’ll be able to communicate with animals you encounter on the island, coaxing them to form ways forward through mythical staircases and ultra-convenient elevators.

Tequila Works has noted that Rime’s day/night cycle is not only an aesthetic choice, but will also have an impact on gameplay. For example, some puzzles can only be solved at night, making use of the moonlight to highlight a solution once thought invisible. The reveal trailer shows these mechanics in action, with an abundance of gameplay taking place at different periods of the day.

We also catch a glimpse of some enemies in the new footage, including two-legged robots and spooky floating spirits. They don’t look very nice, and may pose a considerable threat. The boy may be too small to fight them directly, and may need to use his surroundings to outsmart anything out to stop him. Earlier trailers had you riding some creatures across the ocean, which is a feature we’d love to play around with.

Rime trailers – How does it look?

First revealed at Gamescom 2013, Rime was since re-revealed in all new trailer by IGN First.

Before its surprise return, Rime was also shown at Gamescom 2014, but quite a few things have changed since then.

What do you think of Rime? Excited? Let us know in the comments below!