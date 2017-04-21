Rick and Morty have a VR game and it’s out now

Animated adult comedy Rick and Morty now has its own VR experience from the developers of Job Simulator.

Rick and Morty Simulator: Virtual Rick-ality is available now for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, having released on 4/20 of all days.

Priced at £22.99, it seems Virtual Rick-ality embraces the show’s self-aware and incredibly crude sense of humour for an obscenely random experience.

Much like Job Simulator, players can freely mess about in a semi-open environment. Alien guns, strange gadgets and insane creatures are just some of the tools on offer.

Much of the game will be spent as Morty as you follow any and all instructions Rick throws at you to solve puzzles and progress. Expect plenty of unpredictable chaos.

It remains unclear whether the title will be ported to PlayStation VR in the future, with no such plans announced thus far. Job Simulator saw release on Sony’s headset last year, so keep your finger crossed for now.

Watch: PlayStation VR Review

