New Psion Gemini 2017 specs, features, release date and price – we go up close and get a first look at the Gemini, aka the 'new Psion', a PDA designed to be fit for 2017 and one of MWC's most unexpected reveals. Here's what you need to know about the latest Indiegogo darling.

It has been a positively retro-tastic MWC 2017, with the new Nokia 3310 arguably stealing the show from big hitters like the LG G6 and the Huawei P10.

Yet in the end, there was an even bigger surprise in store for us nostalgic types in Barcelona.

This.

At MWC's 4YFN start-up showcase, London-based Planet Computers debuted a prototype of its new Gemini PDA, a metal clamshell device that combines a 5.7-inch touchscreen display with an integrated QWERTY keyboard – and dual-boots Android and Linux for good measure.

In and of itself, that might not be much to write home about, but the Gemini boasts a serious USP in that it has been co-designed by Psion Series 3 and Series 5 architect Martin Riddiford.

Essentially, we're being treated to a new Psion PDA – just one with more current specs and significantly improved capabilities.

For starters, there's a 10-core processor and 64GB of on-board storage, but there's also support for 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. According to Planet Computers' representatives, this means the Gemini will combine the portability of a smartphone with the functionality of a 2-in-1 or keyboard-cased tablet.

It certainly looks the part in the flesh, though we'll obviously have to wait to get our hands on a fully functioning version before passing a proper judgement.

You can back the Gemini on Indiegogo today – an early-bird offer is currently going for $349, which is roughly £280 before shipping and UK taxes.

The company says that the first units will begin shipping in November 2017.

