The launch of the Nintendo Mini NES has unleashed an almighty enthusiasm for retro gaming experiences and the classically styled consoles of yesteryear.

Now a company called Colorware is embracing that ‘what’s old is new again’ ethos by giving the new high-end Sony PS4 Pro a paint job to match the beloved 1994 PS1 original.

The firm is making only 25 of the custom consoles, which will probably sell like hotcakes despite the $899 (£721) price tag that more than doubles Sony’s asking price.

The US model has a 1TB hard drive, one two-toned matching dual-shock controller, the original PS4 Pro packaging and all of the bundled accessories.

This is, of course, an unofficial spray job and follows Sony’s own PS1-themed PlayStation 4, which was released to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2014.

Just 12,300 were made, each was individually numbered and featured a collage of tiny PlayStation symbols and the number "20" on the body.

Buyers, who didn’t have to shell out extra in this case, also got a PlayStation Camera and a DualShock 4 pad, both in the style of the original console.

A quick eBay search shows those consoles going from upwards of £950 with some more ambitious sellers asking up to £3,5000 to part with a brand new and sealed edition.

Colorware's custom PS4 Pro looks cheap by comparison!

Is the PS4 Pro tempting you? Or does this mid-cycle upgrade leave you feeling cold. Share your thoughts below.