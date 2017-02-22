Trending:

This stunning PS4 Pro retro edition lets you party like its 1994

PS4 Pro

The launch of the Nintendo Mini NES has unleashed an almighty enthusiasm for retro gaming experiences and the classically styled consoles of yesteryear.

Now a company called Colorware is embracing that ‘what’s old is new again’ ethos by giving the new high-end Sony PS4 Pro a paint job to match the beloved 1994 PS1 original.

The firm is making only 25 of the custom consoles, which will probably sell like hotcakes despite the $899 (£721) price tag that more than doubles Sony’s asking price.

PS4 Pro

The US model has a 1TB hard drive, one two-toned matching dual-shock controller, the original PS4 Pro packaging and all of the bundled accessories.

This is, of course, an unofficial spray job and follows Sony’s own PS1-themed PlayStation 4, which was released to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2014.

Just 12,300 were made, each was individually numbered and featured a collage of tiny PlayStation symbols and the number "20" on the body.

Buyers, who didn’t have to shell out extra in this case, also got a PlayStation Camera and a DualShock 4 pad, both in the style of the original console.

A quick eBay search shows those consoles going from upwards of £950 with some more ambitious sellers asking up to £3,5000 to part with a brand new and sealed edition.

Colorware's custom PS4 Pro looks cheap by comparison!

Is the PS4 Pro tempting you? Or does this mid-cycle upgrade leave you feeling cold. Share your thoughts below.

