Resident Evil Revelations confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One

Resident Evil Revelations is coming to PS4 and Xbox One later this year, Capcom confirmed in a tweet yesterday.

Originally launching as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive back in 2012, the Resident Evil side story was eventually ported to PS3, Xbox 360, PC and even Wii U over the coming years.

Now it’s coming to Sony and Microsoft’s latest consoles with a host of visual upgrades alongside support for achievements and trophies.

It will be launching both digitally and physically for PS4 and Xbox One in Autumn 2017, with a solid release date yet to be confirmed.

If Revelations isn’t your bag, a remake of Resident Evil 2 is currently in production at Capcom, although we’ve yet to hear anything about the project beyond its initial confirmation by Capcom’s Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.

Trusted Reviews’ Stuart Andrews scored Resident Evil Revelations an impressive 8/10 in his original review. Here’s what he had to say:

“Dubious AI puts Revelations at a disadvantage, but otherwise this looks, feels and plays like a proper Resident Evil, with all the positives and negatives that that implies. Graphically it's proof of what the 3DS can do when pushed, and while the single-player campaign can feel like a step backwards from the RE4/RE5 years, it's creepy, action-packed and totally immersive.”

Will you be revisiting Revelations on PS4 or Xbox One? Let us know in the comments below.