Resident Evil 7’s Not a Hero DLC stars an iconic returning character

The upcoming expansion pack will see the return of a veteran character in the franchise, Capcom has confirmed.

Coming free to PS4, Xbox One and PC later this year, Resident Evil 7’s Not a Hero DLC will see us playing as Chris Redfield. Be warned, we’ll be spoiling some of Resi 7 below.

At the end of Resident Evil 7 the player is rescued by a masked man who turns out to be none other than Chris Redfield. The biggest revelation is the fact he’s working for the Umbrella Corporation

"Who or what is he chasing? Find out soon in this separate story," Capcom said when confirming Redfield’s role in the DLC.

Capcom has also released some screenshots of Chris Redfield in the upcoming expansion. He can be seen standing alongside his squadmates with a helicopter flying overhead, which is presumably the same one from the end of Resi 7.

It’s worth noting that he looks considerably different to previous iterations of the character, reflective of Resident Evil 7’s position as a soft reboot of the series.

Capcom is yet to announce a release date for Not a Hero, so we’ll be sure to update you once we know more.

Excited for more Resi 7? Let us know in the comments.