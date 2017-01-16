Resident Evil 7 has a season pass – here’s what you get

Resident Evil 7 will launch with a season pass on January 24, Capcom has announced.

The £24.99 season pass first appeared on the Resident Evil 7 Steam page, providing us with a rough idea of its exact contents.

It appears the pass will contain seven pieces of downloadable content set to launch before the end of 2017, including bonus items and episodes for us to play through.

Capcom is yet to provide an exact description of every item, but it seems they’ll come in the form of additional story episodes and banned footage.

You can check out the full listing below:

Banned Footage Vol. 1

Nightmare

Bedroom

Ethan Must Die

Banned Footage Vol. 2

21

Daughters

Jack’s 55th Birthday

Additional Story Episode

Games Editor Brett Phipps recently went to Japan to preview the game, here’s what he thought:

“Although the discomfort in VR is disappointing, I’m delighted at how good Resident Evil 7 is. There’s so much more I wish I could tell you, but to do so would spoil the experience. Capcom has done a superb job of bringing the series back to its roots in an incredible way. The most apt description I can think of is: “The original Resident Evil in first-person.” And if that doesn’t get you excited, you’re probably a zombie.”

Resident Evil 7 is launching for PS4, Xbox One and PC on January 24. It’ll also come with complete support for PlayStation VR, which is more than a little terrifying.