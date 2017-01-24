Has Capcom leaked Resident Evil 7’s DLC Trophies early?

The trophies for Resident Evil 7’s first DLC offering have appeared on PlayStation Network, giving us a tasty glimpse at what’s to come.

Judging by the trophy listing, it seems the DLC will be split into multiple chapters, titled Night Terror, Bedroom and Ethan Must Die.

Dead Rats may also take the place of Shiny Coins as in-game collectibles. You can check out the full listing of trophies below:

Bronze – Dead By Dawn?

Complete Nightmare.

Silver – Sleepless in Dulvey

Complete Night Terror

Bronze – Like Mama Use to Make

Complete Bedroom.

Silver – Ratcatcher

Find all the dead rats in Bedroom in a single play.

Gold – Ethan Never Dies

Complete Ethan Must Die.

Resident Evil 7 launches today for PS4, Xbox One and PC, so it’s a tad early to be seeing such specific details on the game’s DLC.

Capcom has confirmed it will be releasing free additional content alongside its £24.99 season pass throughout the duration of 2017.

We’ll be sure to update you as we hear more concrete details on the upcoming content. For now, check out what Games Editor Brett Phipps thought in his review.

Are you planning on diving into Capcom’s latest horror masterpiece? Let us know in the comments.