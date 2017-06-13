Report – Turns out the Galaxy S8 doesn't have the Note 7's explosion feature

Samsung had a bit of a tough time last year, what with its Galaxy Note 7 phablet exploding on planes and everything.

Following the ensuing global recall, all eyes were on the company to redeem its reputation with the launch of its next flagship handset, the Galaxy S8. And it seems, for now, it's done just that.

Not only was the phone very well received by critics and consumers alike, so far, it seems there have been no reports of the thing overheating.

That's according to a report from the Korea Herald, which cites "industry sources" as claiming Samsung has received no complaints about the S8 spontaneously combusting.

For those yet to catch up on the whole Note 7 explosion debacle (if so, where have you been?), Samsung was forced to issue a global recall of the devices following numerous reports of overheating.

It eventually emerged that faulty batteries were to blame, with Samsung making much of its improved safety precautions come the launch of the Galaxy S8 on April 21.

The ill-fated Note 7 was recalled by Samsung following reports of overheating

The company introduced a new eight-point battery safety test which added four new stages to the process, including an x-ray stage that scanned the phones before they were shipped out.

Indeed, the sources in the report claim the enhanced "quality protocols" are the reason for the S8 managing to stay cool, even though the Galaxy S8+ comes with the same size, 3,500mAh, cell as the Note 7.

Senior Vice President of the company's Reliability Group, Sangkyu Lee, previously said of the new measures: "Rather than focusing on short-term benefits – such as decreasing charging time by a few, insignificant minutes – we concentrated on maintaining the durability of the battery over the long term and specifically over hundreds of charging cycles.

"As a result, the Galaxy S8 will sustain its longevity better than previous models, offering more value to the consumer."

Samsung even formed a "battery advisory group" which is made up of external advisers including academic and research experts.

For now, then, it seems the firm's efforts have paid off, with all the Galaxy S8s that have been sold seemingly staying explosion-free for now.

Let us know what you think of the Galaxy S8 in the comments.