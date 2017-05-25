Report: Trump’s iPhone only has one app installed — can you guess what it is?

US President Donald Trump’s iPhone—the one he uses despite calls for the rest of us to boycott Apple—only has one app installed, according to reports on Wednesday.

You’re probably not going to need to many guesses as to which one it is.

Yep, according to Axios, Twitter is the only app installed on the Apple device he uses to hammer out provocative tweets at unconventional hours.

“One fun thing: POTUS' current device is an iPhone with ONE app: Twitter,” writes reporter Mike Allen.

Related: iPhone 8

According to the anonymous White House sources, Trump’s staff are attempting to ‘limit his screen time,’ by keeping him busy. Yes, you read that correctly.

This way, he can’t watch too much cable news and won’t be tempted to fire off too many of those troublesome tweets.

During the campaign, Trump had suggested Americans boycott Apple over its refusal to hand over a terrorist's passcode to the FBI.

Later he pledged to make Apple "built their damn computers and things” in America.

Since taking office there's been little mention of either. Shocking!

What's the one mobile app you couldn't live without? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.