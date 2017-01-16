Report: Samsung to launch Galaxy S8 on April 15

At this point, no one knows when we'll see Samsung's next flagship handset, the Galaxy S8 launch, with conflicting reports arriving by the week.

And now, we've got another one. Korea's ETNews has reported that Samsung could be looking to launch the S8 on April 15.

It follows several other reports that suggest April will indeed be the month we see the phone unveiled, but last week we heard via The Investor and 'industry sources' that Samsung was eyeing an MWC launch in February.

The latest ETNews report also cites industry sources, but these particular insiders claim Samsung will launch "new smartphone products" on April 15.

What's more, the sources claim the new handset will come with an improved selfie shooter, to appeal to younger generations.

While the Galaxy A series is cited as including phones with 16-megapixel front-facing cameras, the Galaxy S8 is said to come with an 8-megapixel offering – though, the latter will also come with integrated autofocus.

The report explains how Samsung is apparently pushing forward with its strategy of improving the front-facing cameras on its phones in order to cater to the selfie-inclined.

According to Google Translate's best attempt at decoding ETNews: "The Galaxy S8 adopts an encoder type AF actuator that is different from the conventional voice coil motor (VCM) in order to support the same function in the self-portrait photography."

Samsung usually sources its front camera setups from outside companies including MCNEX, Power Logics, Partron, Camisys, and other small and medium-sized firms, which are said to have been in fierce competition this time around.

Also tipped in the report is an iris scanner, which appeared on the company's ill-fated Note 7 phablet last year.

Of course, it goes without saying that none of the information in the latest report has been confirmed as legitimate, so the usual due caution approach applies here.

As MWC 2017 approaches, we're expecting to hear a lot more so stay tuned for the latest S8 news in the coming weeks.

