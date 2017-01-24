Report: Samsung has exclusive rights to Snapdragon 835 up until Galaxy S8 launch

Samsung is due to launch its next flagship handset, the Galaxy S8, in the coming months, and it seems the company is doing all it can to ensure it stands out from competitors.

According to a new report from Forbes' Ben Sin, the company has made sure no one else can use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chip until after the launch of the Galaxy S8.

Having spoken to 'industry insiders', Sin claims the latest Snapdragon chipset is out of reach for any firms other than Samsung until April – the month when the S8 is expected to launch.

The source, who apparently has "first hand knowledge", specifically stated: "The Snapdragon 835 won't be available in large quantities until after the Galaxy S8 launches."

That means the upcoming LG G6, which is expected to launch at MWC 2017 at the end of February, will come with the Snapdragon 821 chip, rather than the new offering.

It also explains why HTC's recently launched handset, the HTC U Ultra, comes with the 821 chipset, although the report's claims about Samsung's exclusive rights are yet to be confirmed as accurate.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to come with an almost full-face screen

TrustedReviews Mobile Editor, Max Parker, said: “Don’t write off the LG G6 before it’s out just because of these rumours. The 821 is a fast CPU and it makes the Pixel the fastest Android phone out there."

Samsung has been working in partnership with Qualcomm on the new 835 chip, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if the firm has managed to secure exclusive rights.

Sin's source goes on to state that the S8 will launch at a dedicated event on April 14, which follows the news this week that Samsung will not debut the handset at MWC.

The S8 is expected to come with a new AI assistant, widely thought to be called "Bixby", along with the new Snapdragon 835 chip and an almost full-face screen.

LG, on the other hand, will reportedly be using Google's digital assistant "Google Assistant" on the G6, which would make it the only device outside of Google's own Pixel and Pixel XL handsets to use the technology.

