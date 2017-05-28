Report – Nintendo to boost Switch production ahead of Mario Odyssey launch

The Nintendo Switch has proven incredibly popular since its launch back in March, becoming the fastest-selling console in Nintendo history.

On top of that, launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, became the fastest-selling Nintendo launch title of all time.

All of which has meant fans have had a hard time getting hold of the hybrid console since it arrived in stores and online, with many still waiting.

The shortage has prompted speculation about Nintendo's production plans, with the Wall Street Journal previously reporting the Japanese firm would increase production of Switch units from 8 million to 16 million in the coming year.

And now, a new report from the Financial Times claims Nintendo will push things even further, by producing 18 million units for the 12 months ending March 2018.

Super Mario Odyssey

Citing "people close to the company", the report says Nintendo is looking to meet demand ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas sales peak.

What's more, the company is gearing up for the November release of Super Mario Odyssey, which should prove to be a huge game for the console.

However, the report also states Nintendo has denied any plans to increase production of the console, claiming it will be maintain the original shipment target of 10 million units.

That said, many analysts have predicted the company will increase production following the success of the Switch, with some estimating unit production could hit 20 million.

Of course, the company will be constrained by component availability, but given the positive response to its latest console, a production increase certainly makes a lot of sense.

At this point, it remains unclear when the Switch shortage will end, but stay tuned in the coming months as more games arrive for the console.

Let us know if you've been able to get your hands on a Switch in the comments.