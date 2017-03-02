Report: iPhone 8 to keep Lightning, but USB-C may still be incoming

Reports earlier this week suggested Apple might ditch its proprietary Lightning charging method for USB-C when the iPhone 8 arrives later this year.

If that prospect caused you to raise your eyebrows so high they came clean off your head then your weren’t alone.

While Apple has embraced USB-C with the MacBook range, shifting from the near Lightning standard from the iPhone 8 would be a whole new ball game with new layers of dongle and adapter Hell (pictured) for many users.

Now, a newly obtained research note suggests that, although USB-C maybe coming, it won’t be at the business end of the cable.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons the USB-A portion of the cable will be replaced by USB-C which could enable faster charging for iPhone users.

In the note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo wrote: “We believe all three new iPhones launching in 2H17 will support fast charging by the adoption of Type-C Power Delivery technology (while still retaining the Lightning port).

“A key technical challenge lies with ensuring product safety and stable data transmission during a fast charge.”

Of course, that means this week’s report from the Wall Street Journal was not wrong, just ambiguous in its ability to be interpreted.

The tenth anniversary iPhone and the likely 7s accompaniments are expected to arrive in September 2017. Our first look at some of the new features may come as soon as June when Apple unveils iOS 11 at WWDC.

