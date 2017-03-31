Now the Galaxy S8 launch is out the way, the world's attention will be shifting towards Apple's rival device, the iPhone 8, which is set to arrive later this year.

The phone has already been the subject of many a report and rumour, and now we've got another one to add to the pile.

This latest report comes from iDrop, which quotes a Foxconn source, second-hand, as claiming the next iPhone will actually be called the iPhone 'Edition' and come with a dual camera setup.

It's not as if we haven't heard this rumour before. There's been some discussion of what Apple will actually be calling its next iPhone, with other outlets suggesting the handset will debut as the 'iPhone X'.

iDrop's source claims to have seen an iPhone 8 prototype that's nearing the late stages of development, and that the rumours we've been hearing are close to the truth.

The site has even created some mockups based on the information, which you can see below:

However, there's a few things we apparently are yet to get right. Apple will, according to the source, be relocating the fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone, in much the same way as Samsung did with its Galaxy S8.

If the information is accurate, it seems rumours of the home button's departure have been on the money, which has forced Apple to find new ways of integrating the Touch ID sensor.

Many expected Apple to add the sensor below the display, and while that could still be the case, this particular source says the Touch ID element will be moved to the rear of the phone just below the Apple logo.

Though the physical home button will be removed, the source claims there will still be a virtual home button integrated into the newly enlarged display.

The report goes on to claim that rumours of a glass panel on the rear of the handset are inaccurate, and that Apple will be using metal for the backing – perhaps to prevent easy shattering.

And when it comes to the name, as mentioned, the phone will apparently be dubbed the 'iPhone Edition', though recent rumours have pointed to a possible 'iPhone Pro' designation to align the phone with Apple's iPad range.

Finally, the phone is said to come with a dual camera setup, whereby the lenses are stacked vertically, rather than horizontally, as with the iPhone 7 Plus.

It's all very sketchy at this point, and there's no way to verify any of the information, so take this one with due caution.

Let us know what you make of the report in the comments.