Report: iOS 11 update to bring group FaceTime video calls

The eagerly awaited iPhone 8 release date might still be a long way off, but before Apple’s new hardware drops, the Cupertino-based company is set to revamp its software efforts.

With across the board updates tipped to be debuted at WWDC 2017 in June, new reports have started to highlight potentially inbound iOS 11 features.

Top of the list, according to claimed insiders at least, will be the ability to make and receive group video calls using FaceTime.

It’s suggested that users will be able to start these group video calls directly from within group iMessage chat windows.

Reportedly confirmed by “Several people familiar with the iOS development process,” tech blog The Verifier suggests the new group chat features will be part of a wider, socially focussed iOS 11 update.

Related: MWC 2017

It’s claimed the iOS 11 patch will “include several new features,” but “put an emphasis primarily on chats on iMessage and FaceTime.”

FaceTime’s new group video calling capabilities will be able to support up to five-way calls, with the advanced chat options to be made available to iPhone, iPad and Mac owners owners.

Although Skype offered its own video call technology for years before, FaceTime took the tech from the boardroom to the high street and quickly became ubiquitous with face-to-face digital chats.

FaceTime’s inbound group chat functions would bring it in line with the likes of Skype and Houseparty that already offer multi-user video call support.

Apple has yet to formally acknowledge what new features can be expected as part of the iOS 11 update.

WATCH: iOS 10 Tips & Tricks

Would you make use of 5-way FaceTime calls? Let us know in the comments below.