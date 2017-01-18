Report claims the Xiaomi Mi 6 will arrive in three variants

Xiaomi's next flagship phone, thought to be the Mi 6, could launch in three different variants according to a new report from GizChina.

Rumours about the Chinese firm's 2017 flagship have been doing the rounds for some time, and this latest report seems to fit with VP Li Wanqiang's previous statement that the company is planning a 'surprise product' in March.

According to the report, the phone will come in three distinct types, with the cheapest packing a MediaTek Helio X30 processor, while the other two will come with Snapdragon's latest 835 chipset.

Related: MWC 2017

The MediaTek model will apparently be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly £236), while one of the Snapdragon variants is expected to be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly £296).

But there's more. The third and most premium model is said to be called the Mi 6 Pro, and will apparently feature a dual-curved edge display, similar to the Galaxy S7.

This higher-end variant will reportedly cost CNY 2,999 (roughly £355), and is now tipped to be unveiled alongside the other models at MWC 2017, which gets underway on February 26.

Using a MediTek chip would be a departure for the Chinese company, which has previously only relied on Qualcomm to power its flagship devices.

The only other information provided in the latest report is that the phones will use OLED technology in their displays.

Of course, none of the report has yet been verified as legitimate, so apply the usual due caution to this latest Mi 6 update.

Related: Mi 5 review

Elsewhere, another Xiaomi handset has been spotted in the wild. Dubbed Xiaomi Mix Evo, the handset cropped up on Geekbench where some of the mysterious device's hardware specs have seemingly been revealed.

The phone looks to be powered by Qualcomm's MSM8998 (Snapdragon 835) chipset and will come packing a healthy 4GB RAM.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the phone runs Android Marshmallow 6.0.1, but little else is known about the unannounced handset at this point.

Last year, Xiaomi showed off its Mi Mix 'concept phone', which is now avaialable and comes with an almost bezel-less display.

It looks like the company is planning a follow-up, if the Geekbench listing is anything to go by, but we should know more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

WATCH: What's the no.1 smartphone in the world?

Let us know what you make of the latest rumours in the comments.