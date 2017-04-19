Report claims Nintendo is working on a SNES Classic Mini for release this year

As 2017 drew to a close, a Twitter bot dedicated to highlighting recent patent applications posted an image of a Super Nintendo controller, sparking rumours of a SNES Classic Mini.

Nintendo launched its hugely popular Nintendo Classic Mini last year, making the prospect of a SNES Classic a very real one, especially following the Twitter Bot's update.

And while this month brought the news that Nintendo would no longer be manufacturing the hugely popular Nintendo Classic, a new report claims the company will indeed be working on a SNES Classic for release this year.

Eurogamer's report cites "sources close to the company" as "confirming" that Nintendo plans to release the mini version of its Super Nintendo system in time for Christmas 2017.

The sources also claim development has already begun on the console, which, according to the report, is part of the reason the Nintendo Classic Mini has been discontinued.

Nintendo confirmed this week it is "no longer manufacturing" the throwback console from last year, though stopped short of saying it would never produce any more of the devices.

The firm added, in a statement to Eurogamer: "If production resumes in the future, an update will be posted on the official Nintendo website."

The 'classic' version of the NES proved to be incredibly popular, selling out quickly, so it would certainly make sense for Nintendo to try its luck with a 'classic' version of the SNES.

Eurogamer's report claims that the NES device was discontinued as production was scheduled to start on the SNES version – but at this point, none of the information in the report has been confirmed as accurate.

The sources also seemed to suggest Nintendo will retain the NES Mini's plug-and-play setup, along with the pre-installed games approach.

The SNES was the follow-up to the original NES and boasted an array of now beloved titles including Super Metroid, Super Mario Kart and Super Mario World, so it should prove just as, if not more popular than 2016's Nintendo Classic Mini if it ever does materialise.

Let us know if you'd like to see a SNES Classic Mini in the comments.