Report – Apple will switch to OLED screens in all phones come the iPhone 9

In amongst the mound of iPhone 8 rumours and reports, we've already had the odd bit of speculation about its follow-up, the iPhone 9, and now, we've got a bit more.

Nikkei Asian Review, which has a spotty record with these things, is claiming to have spoken to two "industry sources" who say Apple will be releasing all its phones with OLED screens come the second half of 2018.

This year, the firm is expected to debut the iPhone 8 as the first iPhone with an OLED screen, alongside an iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, both of which are thought to retain the LCD display of previous models.

But, if the sources are accurate, and that's a big 'if', it seems Apple will launch more than one iPhone with OLED tech in 2018.

Apple will be sticking with the three-model plan for next year, says one source, who claims the company will be introducing a trio of iPhones in 2018 – all featuring OLED panels.

The as yet unconfirmed three models for this year include two which are based on last year's phone – so presumably Apple would be releasing an iPhone 8S and 8S Plus alongside the iPhone 9, if the source is accurate.

An unofficial concept design for the iPhone 8

However, even if the source is on the money here, Apple changes its plans often, and with more than a year to go until the iPhone 9 – assuming that's what it ends up being called – arrives, there's every chance the three-model plan could change.

What seems more likely, however, is the 'OLED in all iPhones' claim, as Apple will likely look to outfit more phones with the display tech following the iPhone 8.

As Nikkei points out, if Apple does start adding OLED screens to all its phones, Samsung, which has heavily invested in the technology, stands to win big.

The South Korean firm has supplied display panels for use in previous iPhones, and would likely benefit from Apple's switch to the technology.

However, at this point, all these claims, even those regading the iPhone 8, remain unconfirmed, so the usual 'pinch of salt' approach applies here.

Apple is yet to confirm anything regarding the iPhone 8, let alone the iPhone 9, so it all remains a bit of a mystery at this point.

The iPhone 8 is expected to arrive with an almost full-face display and no physical home button, with many expecting to see a Touch ID sensor integrated into the screen of the phone.

Apple will likely unveil the phone in September/October, so stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you make of the report in the comments.