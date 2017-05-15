Report: Apple Watch 3 to include glucose monitoring, debut smart bands

The next-generation Apple Watch, will set its sights on tackling diabetes, according to new reports on Monday.

BGR sources say the Apple Watch Series 3 will feature a glucose monitor that can detect blood sugar levels in patients.

Current methods for measuring blood sugar levels include taking a blood test, so a wearable device could be a huge leap forward.

The report also says, Apple is also preparing to introduce smart bands that enable users to augment the device with additional features.

BGR says Apple is considering a band that boosts battery life, or even a camera attachment that will enable.

Recent rumours have suggested the third device in the series will also introduce standalone 4G connectivity and a sleep tracking app.

A smart band featuring additional battery power could give users around the clock battery life for the first time, enabling them to wear it to bed and track sleep.

We’ve also been hearing Apple will be using microLED technology in the display, enabling it to include a fingerprint sensor.

Will these features finally convince you to grab an Apple Watch? Or are you still unconvinced? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.