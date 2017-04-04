Report – Apple orders 70 million OLED panels from Samsung for iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is expected to arrive towards the end of the year, and at this rate, the leaks and rumours will ensure very little is left to the imagination by the time it arrives.

So why not add another report to the mix? This time, Nikkei Asian Review is reporting Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels with Samsung, for use in the next iPhone.

According to the report, "a supply chain source familiar with iPhone designs" revealed the size of the order, suggesting Apple has high hopes for the popularity of its next handset.

Related: iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 is expected to arrive alongside two other new iPhones, thought to be the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

But the iPhone 8, which could end up being called the iPhone Edition or iPhone X according to some reports, will be the only one of the three to come with a full redesign.

That redesign is said to involve removing the home button, introducing an almost full-face screen, and creating the body from glass.

It's also the only model that's expected to make use of OLED technology for its display, the panels for which will be provided solely by Samsung according to analysts.

Nikkei's source's claims seem to be in line with predictions from David Hsieh, senior director at research company IHS Markit.

Hsieh said: "Apple has ordered 70 million units of OLED panels from Samsung this year, while Samsung is preparing to churn out as many as 95 million for Apple in 2017, in case demand exceeds expectations."

The source also claims all three new iPhone models this year will feature wireless charging and will come with full waterproofing.

But the major new model will apparently also pack a 3D sensor for facial recognition functionality, which is something we've heard in relation to the iPhone 8 before.

Neither Apple nor Samsung have confirmed the claims, and there's no way to verify the information as accurate at this point, but it all seems to fit with previous rumours we've heard. Stay tuned for more.

Let us know what you think of the report in the comments.