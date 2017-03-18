Relive the golden age of the Mac with this amazing retro iPhone 7 Plus

The big Apple story this year will, once again, be the newest iPhone, but that launch is, of course, several months away.

Which means, if you're an Apple fan but not into the whole 'leak everything about the phone before it arrives' scene, you'll need something to tide you over until the iPhone 8 arrives.

Luckily, there's some impressive iPhone-related stuff to feast your eyes upon thanks to US firm Colorware, which has just produced a new retro edition of the iPhone 7 Plus.

Related: iPhone 8

The iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition is designed to mimic the look of a vintage 1980s-era Macintosh, and while it does just that very well, it doesn't come cheap.

At $1,899 (about £1,530) it's certainly going to cost any rabid Apple fan who dares to shell out for this retro beauty, but there's no doubting the work that's gone into making the phone look authentically vintage.

With a multicolored Apple rainbow logo made to look exactly like the original, and stripes adorning the edges, the originally-black iPhone 7 Plus manages to pull off the vintage look effortlessly.

Here's Colorware on the new phone: "Colorware is pleased to announce the iPhone 7 Plus Retro Edition. If you love the vintage look of the original 1980’s Mac then why not have it on your phone!

"Great attention to detail is given to this fully painted iPhone. With the multicolored Apple rainbow logo and the dark beige edge stripes your iPhone will be a work of art!"

If you have the money to spend and want to pick up the phone, you'll have to be quick as the company says the Retro Edition will only be available for a limited time, with the first 25 featuring a number of authenticity.

If you're wondering about specs, the iPhone 7 Plus being used for these painted models is a SIM-Free version with 256GB of storage.

It also comes with EarPods, a Lightning to USB Cable, a USB Power Adapter, and documentation in the box, and orders are currently estimated to ship in 2-3 weeks.

Let us know if you'll be shelling out for the retro handset in the comments.