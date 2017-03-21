Everything you need to know about the new red iPhone 7 and red iPhone 7 Plus, including price and release date details, as well as where to pre-order in the UK.

Apple has once again wowed us all, teaming up with long-term partner PRODUCT(RED) to unveil the fantastic looking new red iPhone 7 flavour.

Both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available in the new colour option, which joins fellow recent additions Jet Black and Black – plus old favourites Silver, Gold and Rose Gold, to make a six-strong line-up.

Below you'll find pricing, pre-order and release date details, but first, how about a few more snazzy snaps to whet your appetite?

Could it look any more awesome?

How can you not want to open this box?

Red is the new Jet Black

Both the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are painting the town red

There's little not to like here

The red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, side by side

Now, for the nitty-gritty.

Red iPhone 7 price, release date and where to pre-order

So how much does the new red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus cost? And when is it coming out?

As luck would have it, the limited edition handset doesn't seem to be more expensive than comparable models in other flavours, though note that some versions of the iPhone 7 are still available with just 32GB of storage – these are cheaper.

Here's a breakdown of the UK and US pricing for the new red iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 (128GB): £699/$749

£699/$749 iPhone 7 (256GB): £799/$849

£799/$849 iPhone 7 Plus (128GB): £819/$869

£819/$869 iPhone 7 Plus (256GB): £919/$969

Apple will be sending pre-orders live on Friday, March 24 at 3pm GMT, which is 8am PT and 12pm ET.

Shipping estimates haven't been confirmed, but expect it to be in high demand initially. As is always the case with (PRODUCT)RED special editions, Apple will donate a portion of its red iPhone profits to the group.

The other good news is that subscribers to the Apple Upgrade Programme will be eligible to swap their old iPhone for the new red one, no questions asked.

Surely it's a no-brainer?

