Record Store Day 2017: The latest news and best releases

Record Store Day 2017: What's coming out? What are the best releases? When is Record Store Day 2017? Here's all you need to know.

Records have been making a comeback for years now, and since December 2016 when the number sold finally overtook digital sales, it's been safe to say that vinyl is back.

And one of the biggest reasons for its triumphant revival has been the annual Record Store Day – now a worldwide event that sees artists and record labels launch limited-edition singles, albums and collections in celebration of the humble independent record store.

Since 2007 when it began in the US, Record Store Day has been a big event on every vinyl aficionado's calendar, and this year is set to be no different, with hundreds of performances and events planned to mark the occasion. In fact, more than 200 independent record shops throughout the UK are set to get in on the action this year, so there should be some sort of event near you, wherever you happen to be.

To help you figure out what the whole thing is about, and what's worth getting excited about, we've gone and taken a look at just what's on offer to provide you with our pick of the records hitting the shelves this year.

When is Record Store Day 2017?

Record Store Day 2017 takes place on April 22 this year, and it's not just the UK that's getting involved. The event is truly a global phenomenon, with countries including France, Germany, Japan, and of course the US all set to celebrate the wax.

If you're in the US, there really is only one choice when it comes to RSD special events:

How does Record Store Day work?

Limited-edition records are produced especially for the day and distributed to record stores throughout numerous countries. Specific records will only be available in particular countries, so there'll be a lot of eBay action going on following the event (though we urge you not to encourage the so-called 'flippers' that buy the records just to sell them for an extortionate price after the event). What's more, there's a limited amount of each record, and not every shop will have every release that's been produced for the day, so there's definitely an element of luck at play here.

The official site publishes lists of releases for each country, and if you've got your eyes on something in particular, you'll have to contact your nearest store to make sure they'll have that record in stock. Shops aren't allowed to reserve records for specific customers, so you're going to have to get yourself out and stand in the queue if you simply can't live without that limited-edition Beatles reissue.

Can't be bothered to go out? Well, you won't find any of the records available online leading up to event. That's because the Record Store Day code of conduct prohibits retailers selling the vinyl online prior to the day, and for one week afterwards too. Again, this ain't Amazon, so get off the couch, put down the Nintendo Switch for a couple of hours, and go and have an actual experience.

What should I be looking out for?

With more than 500 records being pressed especially for the day, there's a whole lot to choose from this year. And while the 2017 list looks generally awesome, there are a few gems worth keeping an eye out for. Seeing as there are literally hundreds of releases, here's our pick of just a few of the best offerings this year. And if you see something that catches your eye, remember to call ahead to see if your local record store will be stocking it.

The Beatles – Penny Lane/ Strawberry Fields Forever

Format: 7"

Label: UMC

What is it? Coming in a replica original picture sleeve, this particular Record Store Day release might be one of the most sought-after of the lot. It marks the 50th anniversary of one of The Beatles' greatest singles, and that should be all that needs to be said to convince you.

Toto – Africa

12" picture disc

Label: Sony Legacy

What is it? We had to throw this one in. Toto's 'Africa' is being re-released on an Africa-shaped picture disc. It's also got 'Rosanna' on it. Need you know more?

The Flaming Lips – The Flaming Lips Onboard The International Space Station Concert For Peace

Format: LP

Label: Warner Bros.

What is it? The Flaming Lips are doing Record Store Day in characteristically quirky style with this limited-edition orange vinyl featuring seven tracks from Oczy Mlody "reimagined as a fictional/fantastical live Flaming Lips performances on the International Space Station". Buy it.

David Bowie – Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974)

Format: 3 x LP set

Label: Parlophone

What is it? Bowie has two releases worth taking notice of this year (the other is 'Bowpromo', a rare promotional EP reissue from 1971), but 'Cracked Actor' is the first official release of a Philly Dogs Tour show from September 1974, and we want it. It's a triple-vinyl five-sided album with an etching of the Diamond Dogs-era Bowie logo on the sixth side. Sold!

The Doors – Live at the Matrix '67

Format: LP

Label: Elektra Catalog Group

What is it? Looking for one of the earliest recordings of The Doors? This RSD release has you covered. Recorded back when the band were still trying to break out of California, 'Live at the Matrix' offers a rare glimpse of the early days when the audiences were tiny but the sound was huge.

Marc Bolan & T. Rex – Live 1977

Format: 2 x LP set

Label: Demon Records

What is it? Marc Bolan and T. Rex never released a live album while Bolan was alive, due to his views on fans not having to buy the same material twice and various contractual issues. But now he's not around, we've got this lovely release that cleans up the original source tapes from a 1977 live performance. Bolan probably wouldn't be too happy, but if you don't care, this is definitely one to pick up.

What else is coming out?

Those are a few of our picks, but as we mentioned, there's a frankly overwhelming amount of releases to look out for this year. Here's the (nearly) full, extremely long, list (remember different countries and record stores will be getting different releases). It's in alphabetical order, so we'd recommend using CTRL-F or CMD-F to search for your favourite artist manually:

And that's it. Good luck with your Record Store Day pursuits this year, and make sure to get in line early!

Let us know what you're most looking forward to in the comments.