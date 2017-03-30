Recall woes behind it, the GoPo Karma drone finally hits UK airspace

The GoPro Karma foldable drone is now available to buy in the UK, as well as in Spain, Italy and Germany.

Seemingly over the problems that caused a near-instant recall late last year, the backpack-friendly drone can be nabbed for 999 Euros (£855) individually.

Add a GoPro HERO5 Black into the mix and the price goes up to 1,399 (£1,198).

It’ll come with the game-style controller rocking an integrated touch display that’ll show you exactly what your GoPro sees, without the need for a separate device.

The company is also touting the new extension cable for the camera stabilising Karma Grip, which is coming in April.

The Karma Grip and cable combo promises “world class” image stabilisation whether you’re using the GoPro in the air, on the ground or mounted to the Karma Case or a vehicle.

The company says in a press release: “Thanks to the extension cable, the handheld and mounted experience will become even simpler. For example, on a hike the battery and body of the Grip can be comfortably stowed away in your backpack while your camera is attached to the shoulder strap and connected with the extension cable capturing immersive and stable footage."

You can get a Karma drone, bundled with the HERO5 if you wish, from GoPro.com or from selected online retailers.

The action-cam company was left with little choice but to recall its first drone back in November, after some users began to experience power loss mid-flight.

The firm announced the re-release in January at CES and it returned to sale in the US during the following month.

With the issues seemingly relegated to the past, GoPro is now giving Europeans a chance to take to the skies with the HERO cameras.

Will you be snapping up a Karma? Or are you all-in on the Mavic Pro? Share your thoughts in the comments below.