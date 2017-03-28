Justice League and Ready Player One reveal unexpected VR spin-offs

Counting down the days to Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi action flick Ready Player One? There’s now another reason to get excited, as Warner Bros. has revealed a partnership with HTC Vive to bring the film’s world direct to select VR headsets.

In an announcement, Warner Bros. said that HTC Vive will produce “multiple pieces of VR content tied to the world of Ready Player One” that will be available globally via the VR app store Viveport.

It’s not entirely clear whether the content will feature gamified scenarios inspired by the film’s story, or simply enable players to explore parts of the Ready Player One world.

What Warner Bros. has teased us with so far is that a series of “virtual reality content, experiences and activations” related to the film will be available. It's set to release on March 30, 2018.

However it shapes up, it’s likely going to be a fascinating world to explore – and an entirely fitting move given the film is set in a VR world. Based on the book by Ernest Cline, Ready Player One takes place in a virtual utopia containing ten-thousand planets called the OASIS.

The content will be aimed at both high-end PC-based VR systems and mobile devices.

Anyone itching for a preview of the content might catch it at some of the major consumer events throughout the year, where Vive is planning on showcasing it – E3 2017 being one possibility.

Vive also plans to bring Ready Player One-inspired content to its Viveport Arcade platform launching in April this year, which will make VR experiences available at places like arcades, internet cafes and cinemas.

And it’s not the only news out of Warner Bros., either, as the company has unveiled plans to produce, develop and release a trio of interactive VR experiences based on more upcoming blockbusters in partnership with IMAX.

Justice League and Aquaman are confirmed for the VR treatment, but a third mystery film is yet to be announced. As with Ready Player One, the experiences will hit in-home and mobile VR platforms.

We can't wait.

