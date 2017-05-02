Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Live Stream: How to watch tonight’s Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid Live Stream: Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live online.

After battling it out in last year’s UEFA Champions League Final, which Real won on penalties, the city rivals have been paired again in the semis of this year’s tournament.

Holders and 11-times tournament winners Real play host to Atléti tonight in the first leg at the Bernabeu Stadium, ahead of the return fixture on Wednesday May 10.

The winners will go on to face either Juventus or Monaco in the final in Cardiff on Saturday June 3.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: What time is the game on

Kick off at the Bernabeu Stadium is 7:45pm UK time, with coverage starting on BT Sport 2 at 7pm.

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: How to watch the match online and on TV.

This game is a BT Sport exclusive in the UK, so you’ll need a subscription to the service in order to watch the game online or on TV.

As we said, the coverage from Madrid starts at 7pm on BT Sport 2.

If you can't access BT Sport through your TV, you’ll also be able to watch via the BT.com website on Mac or PC by using your subscriber login details. From 7pm, you can navigate to this page and then tap click the subscribers' banner.

BT Sport also has mobile apps for iOS and Android enabling you to watch on your smartphone or tablet.

Here are links to the apps:

BT Sport on the Apple App Store

BT Sport on the Google Play Store

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: What if you don’t have BT Sport?

If you’re not currently a subscriber to BT Sport, you can still sign on to watch on your TV or online right up to kick-off. BT has a number of subscription options, depending on your current set-up, and they all involve three months of free access.

Better still, if you’re a BT Broadband subscriber you get BT Sport for free on the web and through the app. Follow this link to activate your account.

Who's your money on to lift Ol' Big Ears this year? We fancy Juve. Share your thoughts in the comments below.