Razer’s triple-screened gaming laptop prototypes wowed many CES 2017 visitors last week, including at least one incredibly light fingered attendee.

The firm says two of the unique Project Valerie machines were lifted from its press room last Saturday and is now offering a sizable reward for information that leads to their recovery.

The gaming company’s CEO Min-Liang Tan has placed a $25,000 bounty on the laptops, which feature three 17.3-inch 4K screens that slide out of the main display to offer gamers a command centre-like immersive experience.

“At Razer, we play hard and we play fair,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Our teams worked months on end to conceptualize and develop these units and we pride ourselves in pushing the envelope to deliver the latest and greatest.

“We treat theft/larceny, and if relevant to this case, industrial espionage, very seriously – it is cheating, and cheating doesn’t sit well with us. Penalties for such crimes are grievous and anyone who would do this clearly isn’t very smart.”

The theft from the press room is interesting, given this was away from the hustle and bustle of the show floor, where it would be easier to evade the attentions of security.

During the show, Razer promised Project Valerie had “the greatest amount of screen real estate ever assembled in a single computer," and revealed the presence of an Nvidia GTX1080 GPU and Intel's 7th-gen Core i processors.

Min-Liang Tan added: “The complexities of a traditional multi-monitor setup are a thing of the past with Project Valerie,” thanks to the custom-built automatic deployment mechanism.

“Equally important, the power of a desktop computer and graphics capabilities of three top-end monitors are included in the system. There is no shortcoming in the way of performance in the face of its amazing portability and features.”

The laptop is currently a working prototype, but there’s no news yet on whether and when Razer will pursue a consumer launch.

Would this be on your shopping list? Or is it overkill for a gaming laptop? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.