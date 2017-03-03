Razer Kraken Chroma price cut: Gaming headset now just £59.99

If you’ve always wanted to talk the talk with your online-gaming peers, then now's the perfect time to snap up a gaming headset.

Argos has just cut the price of the surround-sound-ready Razer Kraken Chroma Gaming Headset by 40 quid from £99.99 to a very tempting £59.99.

Part of the established Razer line of gaming peripherals, it's compatible with PC, Mac and PS4 but is very much one for the PC/Mac gamers amongst us.

Why do we say that? Well, it only connects via USB, which is sure to irritate console owners looking for a solution that doesn’t yank the PS4 out of the mains socket every time you move to dodge a head shot.

That connector also rules out doubling up the Razer as a chunky pair of smartphone headphones for your morning commute. Anyone searching for that functionality should look at the Razer Kraken Pro V2.

Alongside the surround sound, the other headline feature of the Kraken Chroma is lighty-uppy earcups. You can’t really see them when it’s on your noggin, but it’s a nice touch all the same.

Past purchasers through Argos have given it a unanimous double thumbs-up. Users wrote:

"Very comfortable headset with customisable 3-D sound and excellent microphone that can be retracted into the headset when not in use. Bought to accompany my other Razer Chroma products. As usual very high quality, easy to customise and fully compatible with Razer software."

"Bought these headphones for my partner for Christmas to go with his gaming PC and he was over the moon. They match his Razer keyboard and mouse and all the lights flash all the different colours in sync with each other. He has since said the sound quality is brilliant and that I couldn't have chosen a better pair of headphones."

"Awesome Quality"

So there you go.

