Raspberry Pi Zero W adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, still remarkably cheap

The Raspberry Pi foundation has outed a new version of its miraculous Pi Zero microcomputer to give users more flexibility when connecting to other devices.

The new Pi Zero W, which is the same size (65mm × 30mm × 5mm) as the original, has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and bumps the price up from $5/£4 to $10/£9.60

The addition of wireless technology will allow users to do more without the need for a USB hubs and adapters.

Considering the Pi Zero only offers two microUSB ports (one of which is reserved for a power source, of course), less accessories can be added. With the Pi Zero W, this will be less of a problem.

Beyond the addition of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the specs remain exactly the same. There’s 512MB RAM and a 1GHz BCM2825 single-core SoC that’s faster than the 700MHz processor from the very first Raspberry Pi.

"Other than adding Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, there's no change [from the Zero to the Zero W], Matt Richardson, the product evangelist, told ArsTechnica.

“We've added a wireless LAN and Bluetooth chipset to the board and a PCB antenna layout that we licensed from ProAnt in Sweden," Richardson said.

The release is to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the first Raspberry Pi going on sale on February 29 2012.

Will the Pi Zero W give new life to your Pi projects? Share your thoughts below.