Raspberry Pi just became the third best-selling computer of all time

The Raspberry Pi is now the third best-selling general purpose computer of all time, new figures have revealed.

The DIY computer, first launched in February 2012, has opened up custom computers to a new generation of users, and has proven something of a hit over the last five years.

Now, celebrating the company’s fifth birthday, company founder Eben Upton has claimed the micro computer has replaced the Commodore 64 as the third best-selling machine of all time.

“The Commodore 64 had, until recently, the distinction of being the third most popular general purpose computing platform,” Upton is quoted by MagPi magazine as having stated.

Related: Best Raspberry Pi projects

“That’s what I’m here to celebrate,” he added, “we are now the third most popular general purpose computing platform.”

More than 12.5 million Raspberry Pi computers have been sold to date, eclipsing the number of Commodore 64s ever sold.

Upton claims that the company’s original plan was to produce between 10,000 and 20,000 boards.

Discussing the impressive overall figures, he added: “We did it together, and it’s kind of wonderful.”

Despite having risen to a podium position in just a few short years, however, the chances of the Raspberry Pi creeping further up the lifetime leaderboard are slim.

With the PC and the Mac occupying the top two spots, this is pretty much the ceiling for the micro computer’s potential.

Although it will be almost impossible for the Pi to close the gap to the PC or Mac, the company’s latest model, the Raspberry Pi Zero W is reported to have sold a staggering 100,000 units during its first four days on sale.

The Raspberry Pi 3 is the company’s best selling model to date, accounting for roughly one third of the totally Pi sales so far.

WATCH: Raspberry Pi 3 vs Pi 2

Have you bought a Raspberry Pi? Share your experiences below.