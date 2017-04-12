This tool helps you remove ransomware from your PC for free

How to remove ransomware for free – a quick guide

Ransomware and other types of malware are one of the scourges of the internet. Fortunately, there are a number of tools that can help you remove ransomware from your PC for free. Before taking more drastic action, here's what you should know.

We've recently become acquainted with a promising cybersecurity initiative and think you should know about it as a first port of call, should you fall foul of a ransomware infection.

Meet No More Ransom.

It's a collaboration between some of cybersec's big-hitters – Intel Security's McAfee, Kaspersky Lab, and Barracuda Networks are all on-board – and law enforcement agencies like Europol and the UK's National Crime Agency.

In the simplest possible terms, it's a website that collates decryption tools for some of the most prevalent ransomware strains.

There's currently 40 free decryption tools available, most of which come complete with how-to guides, covering a range of nasties including CoinVault, Rakhni and Crypton.

It's no magic wand, but depending on what's infected your computer, the tools should help you scrub your PC clean and regain access to your system.

Note that security researchers haven't cracked every last malware strain, so the site might not have a fix for what's ailing your machine.

If that's the case, you may need to consider the nuclear option – check out our complete guide to malware removal for step-by-step instructions on how to wipe and restore your computer by following the link below.

Has your computer ever been hit by a ransomware infection? Share your experiences in the comments below.