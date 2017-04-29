Rangers vs Celtic Live Stream: Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live online.

Rangers are set to take on Celtic at Ibrox on Saturday, with Rangers looking to top Brendan Rodgers' consistently impressive.

The game gets underway today at lunchtime so here's all you need to know to catch the action.

Rangers vs Celtic: What time is the game on?

Kick-off at Ibrox Stadium is at 12pm. The big match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, so you'll need a subscription for this one, or a Now TV pass.

Rangers vs Celtic: How to watch the match online and on TV

This one's a Sky-exclusive, so you'll either need a subscription to the sports channels, or you can pay for a day Sports pass over at Now TV (more on that later).

Coverage starts at 11.30am on Sky Sports 1, so if you've got a subscription tune in any time after then and before 12pm.

Any subscribers looking to watch online can make use of the Sky Go service. Just head over to the site, click 'sign in' in the top-left, and enter your Sky login details.

There's also the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android, and allows you to watch the whole thing on mobile. Here are the links:

If a Sports subscription isn't for you, there's always Now TV which will let you watch without having to sign up for a contract.

For £6.99 you can get a Sports Pass that will let you watch the match on a variety of online platforms, including via your browser. That pass only lasts a day, but that's all you'll need for tonight's game.

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the match!

