Rallycross races into Project Cars 2 with a beautiful new trailer

Bandai Namco has announced that rallycross is racing its way into Project Cars 2. Officially licensed cars and tracks come with it, as Slightly Mad Studios aims to create an authentic representation of this exhilarating area of motorsport.

With some new screens and a beautiful new 4K trailer, Bandai Namco has confirmed that the mode will come with special rallycross tracks and cars. You will be able to speed through circuits such as Daytona and Dirtfish in the US, and Lankebanen in Norway in the purpose-built Honda Civic Coupe.

Along for the ride are rallycross superstars Mitchell deJong and Oliver Eriksson as consultants on the sequel. Successful team OMSE, winner of every US Rallycross championship, is also on board in a technical partnership with Slightly Mad. For the uninitiated, rallycross is a form of sprint-style racing on closed, mixed-surface tracks, and it's appearing for the first time in the popular crowdfunded racing sim. Project Cars 2 is due to hurtle out in Late 2017 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Is rallycross tempting you to buy Project Cars 2? Let us know in the comments below.