Puyo Puyo Tetris is a lot more expensive on Nintendo Switch than PS4

SEGA has revealed that Puyo Puyo Tetris is significantly more expensive on the Switch than it is on PS4.

In a press release, the company announced that the game is available for pre-order both in store and digitally on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but for some reason the game is a much more costly proposition for future Switch owners.

On PS4 the game will cost €29.99 & / £24.99 whereas on Switch it'll be €39.99 / £34.99 at retail and digital.

With a slim launch line-up, gamers will be looking for titles beyond The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to buff up their early Switch library, with Puyo Puyo Tetris looking like one of the more exciting propositions, but its extra cost on the new home console/handheld hybrid is confusing.

Puyo Puyo Tetris is set to launch in Spring 2017 on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Koch Media has responded to TrustedReviews' request for comment about the pricing:

"The pricing is in-line with other titles released on the new console."

Hopefully this isn't a trend that continues with multi-platform titles being more expensive on the Switch than other consoles.

