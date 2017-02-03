PS4 update to introduce external HDD support, custom wallpapers and more

PS4 system software update 4.50 will finally add external HDD support to the console alongside a slew of other new features.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has detailed all of the forthcoming changes coming to PS4, many of which are available today for beta users.

As we’ve already mentioned, the biggest new addition is that of external HDD support, a feature we’ve been waiting several years for.

You can now insert a USB 3.0 HDD into your console and it can be used to store games, saves, screenshots and clips.

Sony has confirmed that drives of sizes up to 8TB are supported with the new update, meaning you shouldn’t be struggling for space anytime soon.

Another noteworthy feature coming in update 4.50 is the ability to use custom wallpapers on your homescreen.

You can now set your favourite in-game screenshot as the background for your personal display.

This can presumably be used in conjunction with other themes if you want to keep certain icons and sound effects.

Other new additions include changes to the PS4 Quick Menu and a simplified way of viewing notifications.

Previously items such as downloads, game alerts and uploads had their own individual tabs. Now, they’ve all been compiled into a single menu.

All of these new features can be modified to your liking in the system settings, ensuring you find the perfect functionality to suit your preferences.

What new feature are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments.