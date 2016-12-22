PS4 Pro vs PS4: Which console should you buy?

PS4 Pro vs PS4: Everything you need to know about Sony's two consoles. 'Do you need a 4K TV?' and other common questions answered.
The PS4 Pro is finally here after months living under the guise of its codename: PS4 Neo. And while the PS4 Pro isn't the beginning of a new console generation, it does bring with it a slew of impressive upgrades.
In our PS4 Pro review, we said it's "no brainer" for anyone who doesn't already own a next-gen console and wants one. But what's the difference between the PS4 Pro and the PS4? Here's everything you need to know.
PS4 Pro vs PS4: Specs
The PS4 Pro is more powerful than the original PS4, mainly in the graphics department. It uses a new, updated graphics processor that's roughly twice as powerful, and a slightly faster processor. It also features improved Wi-Fi. Here are the PS4 Pro specs:
- Main processor: Custom-chip single Processor
- CPU: x86-64 AMD "Jaguar," 8 cores
- GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine
- Memory: GDDR5 8GB 1GB of VRAM
- Storage size: 1TB
- External dimensions: Approx. 295×55×327 mm (width × height × length) (excludes largest projection)
- Mass: Approx. 3.3 kg
- BD/DVD Drive: BD × 6 CAV, DVD × 8 CAV
- Input/Output: Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen.1) port × 3, AUX port × 1
- Networking: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T)×1, IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth® 4.0 (LE)
- Power: AC 100V, 50/60Hz
- Power consumption: Max. 310W
- Operating temp: 5ºC – 35ºC
- AV Output: HDMI out port (supports 4K/HDR) DIGITAL OUT (OPTICAL) port
So, what does that mean in terms of performance in comparison to the PS4? Well, the Pro will run games faster, with fewer framerate tears in more intensive games, providing a smoother gaming experience across the board. The faster GPU, which is more than double that of the original PS4, allows for improved resolution, effects and performance, though the difference is less pronounced in games that rely heavily on the CPU.
All new and recent PS4 games are required to support a 'Pro' mode, which means either improved resolution and/or increased texture and effects quality. Crucially, games that support an increased '4K' mode have to run as smoothly as they do on the standard PS4 console. Even if you don't have a 4K TV, games will look better on the PS4 Pro, though to what degree is down to the developer.
Of course, the PS4 Pro adds support for 4K output to facilitate all of this, meaning you'll be able to play games and stream certain content in Ultra HD provided you've got a 4K-ready TV set. It'll also upscale some games to 'near 4K' and offer improved frame rates – a welcome, if imperfect enhancement
Disappointingly, the PS4 Pro doesn't feature a 4K Blu-ray player – though obviously neither does the new PS4 proper, which also won't be able to play games or stream content in 4K.
However, Sony's latest software update has introduced support for HDR video and gaming for the standard PS4 console (both the new slim design and the original console). That means that while the PS4 won't be able to stream or play games in 4K, it will bring HDR enhancements to content, which include brighter whites, more natural colours, and more detail preserved in the image. Naturally, the PS4 Pro will also support HDR, but you will need an HDR-ready set in both cases.
Another reason for the performance boost on the Pro is the arrival of PSVR, having launched earlier this year. Both the PS4 and PS4 Pro will be able to support Sony's new virtual reality platform. But some developers have expressed disappointment that the current PS4 tech is a bit of a bottleneck when it comes to virtual reality.
The complaint stems from the fact Sony has specified that all VR games have to run at 60fps minimum to avoid any issues with lag and motion sickness, which is a tricky task for the current PS4. The Pro console's extra processing grunt will ensure the experience is smooth without developers having to compromise too much on graphical detail.
PS4 Pro will also be capable of capturing 1080p video and 4K screenshots by using specific hardware or the Dualshock 4's share button. These can then be stored on the local hard drive or transferred to other devices via a USB. Either way, you'll be able to share some truly stunning pics on social media.
Those upgrading from a standard PS4 to a PS4 Pro will be able to transfer all their saved data using an Ethernet cable, meaning you shouldn't lose too much if you plan on upgrading. Once your current PS4 is upgraded to firmware version 4.0, you can find an option to transfer via Ethernet hidden away in the settings menu.
PS4 Pro vs PS4 – Games
Double the graphics power suggests we'll be getting some amazing games in the future and we're beginning to see that already. But Sony is clear that there can be no games exclusive to the PS4 Pro. All software must work on the older hardware, be it the original PS4 or the slimmer 2016 model.
However, games will be allowed to have Pro-exclusive improvements such as higher-res textures, better resolutions and improved frame rates, provided they still run at an acceptable pace on the original console.
"Pro-Enhanced" versions of PS4 titles can be identified by the following logo on packaging. Our guess is the same information will appear on the PlayStation Store alongside digital titles.
This is going a bit of a double-edged sword for developers. On one hand, they have more power to play with, which means better frame rates and higher resolutions. But they also have to make sure their games scale down to the older machine. This adds a whole load of extra work and means development teams may have to grow to handle the increased faff.
Ultimately, this means we may not see the true potential of the Pro realised until well into 2017, when studios have properly adapted to the new workload.
PS4 Pro vs PS4 – Design and accessories
The PS4 Pro is big. It'll measure 295mm x 55mm x 327mm (WxHxD) and weigh a hefty 3.3kg.
The new PS4 on the other hand is basically a slimmed down version of the original PS4, which is why it was known as the PS4 Slim prior to launch. At 265mm wide x 39mm high x 288mm long, it won't be much smaller than its predecessor, which measured 275mm x 53mm x 305mm, but it will be significantly thinner.
And while the new PS4 consoles may sport new looks, the accessories are mostly the same. The new DualShock 4 controller comes with a light on the touchpad, but that's the only difference
PS4 Pro vs PS4 – Final thoughts
Depending on your gaming and media needs, both the PS4 Pro and new PS4 look like good value for what they offer.
There's no doubt the PS4 Pro is a better, more capable machine. For £100 extra you're getting something that is firmly future-proofed, what with its support for 4K and HDR, and it's a small amount compared to buying a new TV.
However, for now, the best rule to follow is to only buy the PS4 Pro if you already own a 4K HDR TV, or are planning to buy one in the near future. If you can't afford to buy a new console and a new TV, the standard PS4 is the better choice.
Are you leaning towards the PS4 Pro or new slimmer PS4? Let us know in the comments below.
"Depending on your gaming and media needs, both the PS4 Pro and new PS4 look like good value for what they offer"
Absolutely NOT - new PS4 "slim" is horrible value, it is only 25% cheaper from Pro, which is over twice as powerful (1.8 vs 4.3 TFLOPS). It's also "nerfed" by having optical out removed (many gaming headphones use this port).
So don't buy new PS4 Slim for 300$, either add mere $100 and get twice as fast PS4 Pro, or buy previous PS4 "fat" which should be heavily discounted as it is being phased out.
TL;DR - PS4 Slim is horrible value, don't buy it. PS4 Pro is better for $100 more.
since ps5 will be release in 2018 its a waste to buy ps4 pro which require 4k tv which a few pepole have
not a waste to the people with the tv though,is 2018 confirmed?
Yeah
If it comes with Mass Effect Andromeda in 4k then hell yes.
I was going to buy a second PS4 anyways since my daughter and I share one.
This is just a perfect timing for me, ill get the Pro , already pre-ordered it for November.
Hi can you tell me if the PS4 pro sounds like a Boeing 747 taking off when you are playing games like the PS4 does? I know it's the fans kicking in to cool it down while playing graphically challenging games, but god, it's annoying! The Xbox one does not do it!
Well, will I buy one? Done! Money is already out of my account and in Bestbuys pocket. Is the graphic improvement enough to warrant my purchase? Absolutely not! Why did I buy it then? I suspect the reason Sony wanted to release it now, instead of waiting for it to clear the launch of the PSVR, is because the PSVR graphics quality is about to shock VR enthusiasts when they find out that all the demos theyve been playing, and loving, were all played on a system with Pro mock ups, and not standard PS4 consoles. Is my suspicion correct ? Who cares, but its been done in the past. Im not going to take the chance of getting a second rate VR experience! Im also not going to keep my current TV either! I'll buy a 4K HDR TV in Nov. so I'll get the best out of the Pro before it launches anyway. Am I absolutely insane? Probably, but im trying my best not to think about how much money Im wasting on a hobby that I cant justify the cost of.
Well ya know, since you can get a 4K HDR 43inch TV for around $500, why would you stick with a system that is so cheap that you could fart it out? Its not like the PS5 wont be using it.
yeah confirmed for 2020 not 2018.
If Microsoft succesed with thier project scorpio it would be the end for Playstation 6 terafold will beat 4.2 any time most ps4 user might change to scorpio you want Playstation to stay calm about this that's actually depends if Microsoft succesed using the full potential of thier console not to mention the other spec are unk
Reescale 4K, not 4K native.
You can have optical out. Even analog stereo.
So, my decision to replace my older PS4 with the Slim were because of size (excludes the Pro) and 5GHz wifi. The optical output was actually a "delayer" of the decision.
But solving problems is my life: I've read USB headphones were working with the PS4.....so I tried a USB sound card (Terratec Aureon Dual USB) and presto: analog and optical audio out. It was the previous PS4 that made me switch from analog stereo to optical setup. Now I have both choices.
I suppose all USB sound cards which implement the USB audio protocol should work (in other words, if they don't require special drivers under Windows...but this should apply only to expensive devices).
I don't know about 5.1 signals, because the setup where my HDMI cannot be used for audio has only stereo speakers. But stereo 16-bit 44.1/48KHz is working. Also, I did not try yet the delays with Rocksmith 2014. But I forsee possible problems only with <$10 devices.
I was referring to the fact that PS4 "Slim" is lacking optical (TOSLINK) output.
PS4 Pro is a better buy anyway, it's twice as fast but only slightly more expensive.
Are you sure you read my whole comment? "The [missing] optical output was actually a delayer of the decision."
I said you CAN have optical output WITH an ADDITIONAL sound card. And I also said that I already switched the old PS4 with the Slim, because of OTHER REASONS than performance (size and my 5GHz Wifi obsession).
I don't recommend to buy the Slim if you have an older model (what I did), but for new purchases, even if you depend on optical-out, I just showed options besides the Pro. Pro is supposed to be aimed at 4K and VR. If you don't plan investing in those, why pay 100$ more? Sony won't allow developers to kill it and developers will not allow tweaks, thus the Pro's extra performance will be unsused on 1080p TVs.
If you do/will have 4K and/or VR, then you can afford 100$ for the Pro and, by all means, go for it.
yep, your insane. Not for buying the PS4 pro but because you were having a conversation with your self.
Great question. I hope it doesn't sound so loud. Ever since i moved mine to a desk it sounds like a leaf blower. Very annoying.
Well I have an xbox one and a Ps4 and I gotta say I do favour the Xbox one because of this issue.
Most of the time its the only intelligent person I deal with.
PS4 pro = Glorified 4K Netflix machine. Paying for online play makes the machine literally worth less than you pay for it.
Something tells me Sony and Microsoft planned on doing this far before they even released the ps4 and xbox one. Both consoles were under powered compared to a decent gaming computer. Where the ps3 had a top of the line graphics card at it's release in 2006, the ps4 had a mid level laptop graphics card for 2013. Even the ps3's cpu has more raw power than the ps4's cpu.
I think both companies started looking at 3-5 year lifespans instead of 5-6. That way they could use mid level hardware and save money. As well as, keep the price a little lower for consumers. While in the long run, making us shell out more money to buy another console a few years later.
What truly bothers me about the the PS4 pro is the lack of a 4k player. Since 2000, Sony has been the company at the forefront of how we watch movies at home. They pushed the dvd, then, bluray. So why wouldn't they do it this time? Is it because they want to save money or because they think physical movies are a thing of the past?
4K streaming isn't 4K at all. Netflix 4k streaming uses roughly 7 gigs per hour. While, a 1080p hr and half long movie on bluray is between 20 and 40 gigs. 4k streaming is extremely compressed and very misleading to the consumer. Ps4 pro can't even run games in true 4k.
Actually I think they did it more for VR than anything else. PSVR if it takes off (and I hope it does) will soon hit the limits on the std PS4. PS4 Pro is there, at a 'decent' price waiting to step in and keep PSVR afloat till second gen VR (and PS5). That's a good thing if you are a VR fan, but maybe annoying if you just want normal games and don't have PSVR or a 4K TV.
I imagine they are saving that for PS5 when the cost of inclusion will be negligible, here it may have added more onto the cost to make a mid-gen upgrade pointless to most (i.e too expensive people just wait for PS5). Sure it would be nice to have it, and I agree they have pushed the formats before, but this is a balancing act. The most important thing here is not 4k blu-ray playback but future proofing, if only for another year or so, their PSVR and ability to at least look 'decent' on the ever growing 4K tv population. Xbox S may indeed have the 4k player BUT it's not upgraded internally (power wise), when you look at it only being 100 more than the old PS4 (in fact even less) for double the power GPU and double HD space etc it's a bargain. Add in 4k BluRay and it would bump it another 50 or so and push it outside of the bracket for many who already own PS4 (and most couldn't even USE the 4k player anyway as don't own the TVs).
Don't judge sony on what ms do, their console is woefully poor (Xbox one/S) next to the Pro especially. 4k player or not. And scorpio is a year out yet.