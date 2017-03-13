Sony has announced that PS4 games are finally going to be introduced to its PlayStation Now subscription streaming service this year.

Since its launch, the self-styled Netflix of gaming has only offered previous-generation PS3 gamers for the £12.99/$20 monthly dues.

“All of the games in the service, including PS4 games, will be included with a single PS Now subscription. We’ll share more information as we get closer to launch, so stay tuned,” Sony wrote in a blog.

There’s no news yet on which and how many PS4 games Sony plans to integrate within the cloud-based service, but as promised more information in the coming months.

Sony also made no reference to a price increase for the privilege of playing newer games, but that wouldn't surprise us.

Sony plans to begin a private beta test with PS4 games on PS Now and says subscribers should look out for an email invitations.

Although there are currently 483 PS3 games available to stream via PlayStation Now, it hasn’t proved another incentive for PS4 and Windows users to sign up en masse.

Last month, Sony announced it’d be shuttering the service on PS3, PS Vita, Smart TVs and Blu-ray players and the PlayStation TV streaming box in August this year.

This prompted many observers - this one included - to speculated the service might be on the verge of collapse. Far from that, it appears Sony is doubling down.

Currently, the most popular games on the service include Red Dead Redemption, Tekken Tag Tournament 2, Mortal Kombat, WWE 2K15 and The Last of Us.

Will the addition of PS4 games encourage you to fork out for PS Now? Share your thoughts below.