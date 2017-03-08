PS Plus subscribers save double in the latest PlayStation Store sale

The PlayStation Store sale currently taking place on PS4 offers discounts of up to 70 percent on a variety of worthwhile titles.
Some of the many games included in the sale are No Man’s Sky, The Witcher 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more.
You can check out a full list of games below, including discounts such as Sleeping Dogs for £4.49 and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for £8.99.
PS Plus Double Discounts:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- No Man’s Sky
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Fallout 4
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- XCOM 2
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
- 7 Days to Die
- Mad Max
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Grand Theft Auto III
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Canis Canem Edit
- Red Dead Revolver
- The Warriors
- Manhunt
- Max Payne
- F1™ 2016
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Assetto Corsa
- God Eater 2 – Rage Burst
- STAR OCEAN: IAF DIGITAL EDITION
- Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition
- Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass
- Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle
- Ultra Street Fighter™ IV
- Homefront®: The Revolution
- Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
- SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™
- DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™
- PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness
- WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack
- DEAD RISING 2
- DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record
- DEAD RISING
- Aragami
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Ride 2
- Ride 2 Season Pass
- Ride 2 Special Edition
- Zombie Army Trilogy
- Worms Anniversary Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- Deadpool
- Life is Strange Season Pass
- Bound by Flame™
- Deponia
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- FAHRENHEIT
- Flockers
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Handball 17
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- NAtURAL DOCtRINE
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Republique
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter
- Silence
- The Telltale Games Collection
- The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special …
- Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity
- Tropico 5
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Season Pass
- Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition
- Valentino Rossi The Game Compact
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
Be sure to check out this month's PlayStation Plus freebies as well. At the moment you can pick up the delightfully adorable Tearaway Unfolded alongside some other worthwhile gems.
Any of the above bargains catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.