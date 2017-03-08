PS Plus subscribers save double in the latest PlayStation Store sale

The PlayStation Store sale currently taking place on PS4 offers discounts of up to 70 percent on a variety of worthwhile titles.

Some of the many games included in the sale are No Man’s Sky, The Witcher 3, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and more.

You can check out a full list of games below, including discounts such as Sleeping Dogs for £4.49 and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for £8.99.

PS Plus Double Discounts:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition

No Man’s Sky

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition

Fallout 4

Batman: Return to Arkham

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare

Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe

XCOM 2

XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

7 Days to Die

Mad Max

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Farming Simulator 17

Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition

Firefighters – The Simulation

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Canis Canem Edit

Red Dead Revolver

The Warriors

Manhunt

Max Payne

F1™ 2016

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Assetto Corsa

God Eater 2 – Rage Burst

STAR OCEAN: IAF DIGITAL EDITION

Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition

Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass

Call of Duty®: IW Legacy + Destiny – The Collection Bundle

Ultra Street Fighter™ IV

Homefront®: The Revolution

Homefront®: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle

SAMURAI SHODOWN VI™

DIVINITY ORIGINAL SIN – ENHANCED EDITION

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™

PSYCHO-PASS: Mandatory Happiness

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack

DEAD RISING 2

DEAD RISING 2 Off The Record

DEAD RISING

Aragami

Professional Farmer 2017

Call of Duty®: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)

Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle

Ride 2

Ride 2 Season Pass

Ride 2 Special Edition

Zombie Army Trilogy

Worms Anniversary Edition

Worms W.M.D

Deadpool

Life is Strange Season Pass

Bound by Flame™

Deponia

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

BlazBlue Chronophantasma Extend

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

FAHRENHEIT

Flockers

Grand Ages: Medieval

Handball 17

Mordheim: City of the Damned

NAtURAL DOCtRINE

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

Republique

SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter

Silence

The Telltale Games Collection

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters: Daybreak Special …

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Tropico 5

Tropico 5 – Complete Collection

Valentino Rossi The Game

Valentino Rossi The Game – Digital Deluxe

Valentino Rossi The Game – Season Pass

Valentino Rossi The Game – Special Edition

Valentino Rossi The Game Compact

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Be sure to check out this month's PlayStation Plus freebies as well. At the moment you can pick up the delightfully adorable Tearaway Unfolded alongside some other worthwhile gems.

Any of the above bargains catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.