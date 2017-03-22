PS Plus has some pretty good discounts on PS4 right now

You can bag a number of PlayStation Plus exclusive discounts across PS4, PS3 and PS Vita at the moment.

Earlier this morning, Final Fantasy 15 was briefly made available for £9.99 as part of what we assume was a pricing error, and it can no longer be purchased on Sony’s digital marketplace.

That aside, there are still plenty of deals worth snapping up, and we’ve gone ahead and listed some of our favourites below.

Related: Best PS4 Games 2017

Keep in mind that the prices listed below are exclusive to those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt - £14.99

Fallout 4 - £13.99

No Man’s Sky - £13.99

XCOM 2 - £22.49

Life is Strange Season Pass - £4.19

The Telltale Games Collection - £23.99

Ultra Street Fighter IV - £9.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst - £19.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - £8.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - £14.49

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - £15.49

Gravity Rush Remastered - £8.24

Ratchet and Clank - £12.99

Hyper Light Drifter - £7.44

We’ll be sure to update this article if any more worthwhile deals happen to surface.This month's PlayStation Plus line-up includes Tearaway Unfolded, Disc Jam, Earth Defense Force 2025, Under Night: In Birth, Lumo and Severed.

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.