Everything we know about Project Cars 2

If you’re excited about Project Cars 2 then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all of the information we could find, so read on to learn about the Project Cars 2 release date, plus news, rumours, trailers and more.

While not officially announced, a leaked trailer has confirmed the existence of Project Cars 2. The clip recently popped up on YouTube and has got race fans excited about the prospect of playing another entry in the excellent race sim.

With the leak of this trailer, we can expect a proper unveiling of the game very soon, but until then, here’s everything we know so far and what we hope to see from the sequel.

Project Cars 2 at a glance

Project Cars 2 release date – TBC (most likely 2017)

Project Cars 2 platforms – PS4 (most likely with PS4 Pro support), Xbox One and PC

Image from Project Cars

Developer – Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher – Bandai Namco Games

What’s new? – Based on the trailer, new cars, tracks and weather

What is Project Cars 2?

Project Cars 2 is the sequel to the very successful crowd-funded race sim, Project Cars. Its predecessor launched in May 2015 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. It was originally planned to come to PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii U too, but versions for these platforms were cancelled during development.

Image from Project Cars

Project Cars featured 74 cars drivable across 30 locations and 117 track variants, so we can expect similar if not greater numbers in the sequel.

Project Cars 2 release date

We don't have an official release date, but the leaked trailer shows a very polished looking game – we wouldn't be surprised to see a 2017 release.

Project Cars 2 trailer

As mentioned above, a debut trailer is already online, which you can watch below:

From the trailer we can already get a glimpse at some of the additions coming in Project Cars 2. First up we see (and you’ll have to forgive my lack of motoring expertise here) a Ford GT and McLaren P1. But we then transition to a gorgeous mountainous scenery before cutting again to a snowy track – a new feature for the series.

A windy Brands Hatch then features prominently, a track from the first game but it’s nice to know it’ll be making a welcome return. Watching the weather cycles and the amazing detail on track is even more exciting coupled with the fact that this is all in-game footage (albeit most likely running on a super-powerful PC).

Image from Project Cars

Towards the game’s conclusion we get a glimpse at a rallycross car, suggesting more racing disciplines will be joining Project Cars 2. With Dirt 4 being the exclusive licence holder for Rallycross racing, we don’t expect a full-on career mode for it or anything, but it’s nice to know we’ll be venturing off-road in races this year.

Are you excited for Project Cars 2? Let us know in the comments.