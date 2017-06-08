Project Cars 2 release date announced

Project Cars 2, the sequel to the well-received racing game by Bandai Namco, is set for release on September 22.

Developer Slightly Mad Studios will launch the title on Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with a number of improvements over the original set to arrive, including dynamic weather and support for VR.

Project Cars 2 promises that fans of the series will be treated to a range of iconic cars from different classes and time periods.

The sequel will also feature a myriad of new tracks for racers to get to grips with, such as the Nürburgring and Le Mans.

Just as the first game did two years ago, Project Cars 2 is set to wow players with its stunning visuals, excellent sound design, and extreme levels of simulation.

When we previewed the game here at TrustedReviews, we said:

“Project Cars 2 is an absolutely gorgeous game. The detail paid to its visuals translates to the handling of its cars, too, and it’s clear that Slightly Mad has poured passion into every car and on every track.”

You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below:

Are you going to pick up Project Cars 2 when it releases? Let us know in the comments.