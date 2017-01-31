Project Cars 2 gameplay has leaked with a gorgeous new trailer

The very first gameplay footage for Project Cars 2 has emerged online, and it looks mighty impressive.

It was already known that Slightly Mad Studios is hard at work on the racing sim sequel, and now we finally have something to feast our eyes on.

Courtesy of RaceDriver, the trailer first appeared on Youtube and showcases a variety of new vehicles, tracks and a seemingly dynamic weather system.

We also catch a glimpse at some brand new tracks based on real-life locations, all of which ooze with startling realism.

Slightly Mad Studios has said that Project Cars 2 will feature over 50 unique locations and 200 courses from around the globe, many of which can be found in the debut trailer.

The original Project Cars was a hugely impressive and uncompromising racing simulator. Here’s what we said in our review:

“Project Cars has the looks, ambition, style and attitude to take on racing’s big guns, but at the moment the execution isn’t quite there. The problem isn’t the odd minor glitch so much as inconsistent handling, unpredictable difficulty and a career mode that seems to hold the best stuff back for later. Slightly Mad’s game is hugely configurable and still a major treat for motor-racing fans, but it’s going to take a little more polish to become the all-round racing great it so clearly wants to be.”

Project Cars 2 is in development for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Excited? Let us know in the comments.