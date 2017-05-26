These Pro-Ject Sgt Pepper's 50th anniversary edition turntables are Father's Day sorted

With less than a month to go until Father's Day 2017, Pro-Ject has released a pair of new Beatles-inspired turntables to mark the 50th anniversary of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Pro-Ject has a history of special edition Beatles turntables, and earlier in the year, promised us a handful of new offerings.

Now, two of them have gone up for sale in the UK. (Note that impending holidays aside, these would also make a great gift for mum. Or yourself. Or us, if you're feeling really generous).

The cheaper of the two is the £430 Essential III: Sgt Pepper's Drum (pictured above) which, as its name suggests, is a reskinned Essential III.

While we haven't reviewed the Essential III, Pro-Ject consistently impresses us with its wares – we gave the Essential II an impressive 8/10 review score and consider the Elemental the best budget turntable your can buy, so we don't think you'll be disappointed by its record playing chops.

At the more premium end of things is the 2Xperience SB: Sgt Pepper's Limited Edition, which will set you back a hefty £1235.

There's no denying its pretty, though, with an understated walnut finish giving it an undeniably classy look. Only 1000 units are available worldwide, which partly explains the eye-watering price.

Both of the Beatles-themed turntables are now available to buy from a variety of popular audio retailers.

Interested? Here are a couple of quicklinks to save you some time.

Overall, 2017 is turning in to quite the retrorific year for audio buffs, with Sennheiser's HD 1 Pink Floyd edition headphones also recently catching our eye.

Seen any other cool audio products of late? Let us know in the comments below.