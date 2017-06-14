Primephonic just launched a streaming service for classical fans

Online classical music store Primephonic has evolved to offer a subscription streaming service.

Primephonic's been serving the classical music scene since 2014, offering high-quality downloads from an enormous catalogue that also includes Hi-Res Audio tracks. And now it's branching into streaming.

Hardcore classical fans are renowned for demanding a certain level of recording quality, so Primephonic is streaming in 16-bit/44.1KHz CD quality. To further cater for classical's particular demands, you can search by composer, work, artist, ensemble, historical period and genre.

Over 100,000 tracks are available on the service from launch, from labels such as Naxos, Harmonia Mundi, Chandos, Bis and 2L, plus deals with Warner Classics and Sony Classical mean many more will be added over the coming months.

The service is currently available for desktop or via a mobile-optimised website, but an iOS app is currently in the works.

You can sign up to Primephonic in the UK and US right now and get a free 30-day trial, after which you'll pay £14.99/$14.99 for unlimited access to the full music library.

