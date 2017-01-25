Trending:

Home / News / Games News / Prey launch date confirmed with impressive new trailer

Prey launch date confirmed with impressive new trailer

by

prey

Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios have announced the release date for their first-person space adventure.

Prey will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 5, 2017, the publisher announced today with a new gameplay trailer.

In addition to the long-anticipated release date, pre-order bonuses for the title have also been announced.

Those who order Prey in advance will receive the following in-game goodies:

  • Morgan Yu’s Margrave Shotgun 
  • Three Neuromods 
  • Two Medkits  
  • Shotgun Ammo Fabrication Kit 
  • Unique equipment and ability upgrades 
Related: Resident Evil 7 Review

Marcus Cole went hands-off with Prey back in December 2016, here’s what he thought:

“While it bears no immediate relationship to the original, Prey looks to give players an immersive sci-fi experience. The lonely setting is set to give players a real sense of isolation, and the puzzles Morgan must face to succeed ought to give players a challenge. It’s still early days, but Prey seems to be shaping up very nicely indeed.”

The original Prey was a nifty little shooter that never saw the attention it deserved, with the ambitious sequel being cancelled long before this new vision emerged.

Watch: The Best Games of 2016

How are you feeling about it? Let us know in the comments.

Latest Deals From Ebay

  1. Xbox 360 Prey VideoGames

    $4.17 View Item

  2. Prey *Disc Only* (Microsoft Xbox 360, 2006)

    $4.95 View Item

  4. Prey (Microsoft Xbox 360, 2006) GAME COMPLETE

    $6.00 View Item
comments powered by Disqus