Prey release date confirmed with impressive new trailer

Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios have announced the release date for their first-person space adventure.

Prey will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on May 5, 2017, the publisher announced today with a new gameplay trailer.

In addition to the long-anticipated release date, pre-order bonuses for the title have also been announced.

Those who order Prey in advance will receive the following in-game goodies:

Morgan Yu’s Margrave Shotgun

Three Neuromods

Two Medkits

Shotgun Ammo Fabrication Kit

Unique equipment and ability upgrades

Marcus Cole went hands-off with Prey back in December 2016, here’s what he thought:

“While it bears no immediate relationship to the original, Prey looks to give players an immersive sci-fi experience. The lonely setting is set to give players a real sense of isolation, and the puzzles Morgan must face to succeed ought to give players a challenge. It’s still early days, but Prey seems to be shaping up very nicely indeed.”

The original Prey was a nifty little shooter that never saw the attention it deserved, with the ambitious sequel being cancelled long before this new vision emerged.

