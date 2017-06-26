Prepare to go off-road in the new Final Fantasy 15 update

The latest patch for Final Fantasy 15 has launched ahead of the Episode Prompto DLC later this week.

Now available on PS4 and Xbox One, the new update adds Regalia Type-D, a vehicle capable of going off-road whenever it likes.

It essentially transforms your trusty vehicle into a monster truck, allowing you to ramp over hills and run down monsters with no trouble at all. Just make sure you have enough petrol after picking it up from Hammerhead.

In addition to this stylish new vehicle, players can now listen to the Episode Prompto musical theme on the in-game car radio.

This update will also see the conclusion of a survey that commenced back in May asking fans what new features they'd like to see. Square Enix has said we’ll hear about the results at Gamescom later this year.

Weighing in at 8.65GB, the download is certainly on the larger size. You can find a more detailed list of patch notes below:

Implementation of Regalia Type-D off-road customization option (available at Hammerhead)

Conclusion of survey regarding future updates

Addition of compatibility with Episode Prompto

Addition of pieces from Episode Prompto to music player tracklist

Various bug fixes

